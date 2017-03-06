[Dick Meyer] How's he doing? What Trumpers think so far

In a column a few weeks ago, I asked supporters of President Donald Trump to email me their views of how he is doing so far. They did and I thank everyone who took the time to write.



This is not, of course, a statistically sound way to study public opinion, but it is a fascinating way. I heard from many enraged Trump-bashers. I heard from many, many more people who were so enraged by Trump’s opponents that their emails were too obscene, racist, anti-Semitic or mean to quote. Many readers wrote comments online instead of sending emails.



After the sorting, I selected roughly 200 emails from Trump supporters that were thoughtful, civil and articulate. Here is an unscientific sample of that unscientific sample (I have corrected obvious typos, some bad grammar and spelling errors)



...





“Is Trump coarse and excessive and all the other even more derogatory negatives you wish to ascribe to him? In a great many ways, of course he is. And we do see that and know that. But … he still speaks to and for those of us who wish for America to REMAIN America. … Time will tell if Trump was the right choice, but to us our country’s salvation is worth the try.” -- Duke B.







“I have become a huge fan of President Trump. I say ‘I have become’ because he was not my first and not even my second choice for the Republican. … Every day I see a potential terrorist detained at the border, every day I see an illegal felon being deported, I feel safer.” -- Tom K.







“I am a small business owner who supports Mr. Trump. I employ 130 Americans, manufacturing products here in the USA, all the while under siege by a flood of Asian imports. … After eight long years of being demonized as selfish, ignorant rubes by a former president who espoused open borders and global interests at the expense of American interests, we had no choice but to rebel. … President Trump has begun to deliver exactly what he promised. Clearly, mistakes in execution have been made.” -- Daryl C.







“We Trump supporters love Trump and hate the rioters and liberal left that are stoking the fires of rebellion. … What you do not understand is Trump supporters rebelled against political correctness, empty promises from politicians, and politics benefitting fringe America. Mainstream America now has a voice in Trump.” -- Robert S.







“I voted for Trump mostly because I am afraid of Clinton continuing to let more and more illegal immigrants into the country. … I have nothing against anyone wanting to be part of our country but they need to do it legally. Trump was the most likely to do that and I hope that in the process of being president he doesn’t destroy our country. He is a total jerk with no clue.” -- Bill C.







“I did vote for Trump because of the lesser of two evils. I support many of his positions, but not proud of the man himself. … I think the public accepts that if it comes from DC, lying is the norm. Trump hasn’t just introduced this into DC.” -- Ron W.







“I guess my conclusion is that I feel this country NEEDS a wake up. Trump might be able to deliver it. None of the other candidates would be even been close.” -- Barry L.







“Lick your wounds and quit bellyaching about Trump and focus instead on the do-nothing Congress and the failure of the two-party legislative system to bring about any meaningful solutions to the nation’s problems.” -- Larry T.







“It is demoralizing listening to you and all the Democrats spew out hate that is making our country divided and weak in the eyes of the world. We need to help our President Make America Great Again after the last eight years (when) Obama was given a pass just because he is black.” -- WSReis







“We see action, not words. … ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ struck a chord with folks like me -- lower middle class, farmers, small business owners, (and) working people that are tired of what seems like Muslim privilege, LBGT stuff, and illegal immigration. Minority over Majority -- people are tired of it. Right or wrong, we just had enough.” -- Jack H.







“I love the fact that President Trump is trying to keep his campaign promises! I love that he cares about all of us in middle income America. We are the hardworking people who have supported this country and all of its give-away programs. We are tired of it and want a break! President Trump and Vice President Pence are bringing God back to the US. I am thrilled!!!” -- Susan P.







“Trump was elected president. He should spend NO time on who won the popular vote. If he believes there were illegal votes (and there is evidence there were some) he can implement an investigation as to how many, where and how to correct. Until then, keep his mouth shut (which does not appear to be part of his character).” -- Jim T.







“How do I feel now? Actually I feel vindicated to be honest. … The more protests, the more (his) base grows.” -- Mike







“There are many things about Trump I do not care for, but he has a chance to lead our country out of the abyss. Before we can get back on the right track there are many people that need to leave government and institutions in Washington that must be destroyed.” -- Field R.



...





What do you think?





By Dick Meyer, Scripps Washington Bureau



Dick Meyer is chief Washington correspondent for the Scripps Washington Bureau and DecodeDC (www.newsnet5.com/decodedc) -- Ed.



(Tribune Content Agency)