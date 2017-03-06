Murder suspect killed in mysterious car crash

A man recently accused of being a suspect in the murder of an 84-year-old man and his grandson in Yangju, northeast of Seoul, has died in a car crash, the police said Monday.



According to police reports, the 30-year-old suspect surnamed Seo was summoned for questioning and while driving there, crashed into another vehicle. He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead eight hours later.





(Yonhap)