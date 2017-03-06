Spring cold snap to hit Korea on Tuesday

The country has been enjoying warm weather for the past few days, but a sudden cold snap will soon send the mercury below zero nationwide and parts of the country might see some snow Tuesday.
|(Yonhap)
Chuncheon in Gangwon Province and Daejeon will have morning low temperatures of below minus 6 degrees Celsius and minus 3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The morning low in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, will be around minus 2 degrees Celsius, while the morning low in Busan will hover at around zero degree Celsius.
The freezing weather is expected to bring 1 to 3 centimeters of snow in the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Chungcheong Province between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Some parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces will see up to 3 centimeters of snow as well.
The cold weather will continue through Wednesday and start to ease from Thursday when the midday high is expected to reach 10 degrees Celsius.
By Hong Dam-young (dyhong@heraldcorp.com)