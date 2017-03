New CEO of Shinhan Card Lim Young-jin (Yonhap)

Shinhan Financial Group said its subsidiary management committee has named Lim Young-jin, vice president of the financial group, as the new CEO of Shinhan Card.Lim’s term will be two years, the company said.Lim, who has been in charge of the financial group’s strategy in creating synergy between subsidiaries, was regarded as a person who would be able to find solutions to respond to digital finance, such as financial technology, with a deep understanding of the credit card business, the company said.(yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)