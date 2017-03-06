Police launch probe into pro-Park activists' violence

Police said Monday they have launched an internal investigation into recent violent and possibly illegal activities by a group of diehard supporters of impeached President Park Geun-hye.



The investigation is aimed at determining whether the group of pro-Park activists violated the law by wielding baseball bats outside the house of Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, who last week concluded a probe into the president's alleged corruption, Kim Jung-hoon, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said in a meeting with reporters.



Independent Counsel Park Young-soo announces the results of a probe into President Park Geun-hye's alleged corruption at his team's headquarters in Seoul on March 6, 2017. (Yonhap)

The police probe will also look into the activists' online disclosure of the home address and hair salon frequented by Lee Jung-mi, acting chief of the Constitutional Court, which is reviewing the legality of Park's impeachment."If a threat was made with words, we will review the likelihood of its realization and its concreteness, and then determine whether an investigation is possible," Kim said.After reviewing the illegality of the acts, police will proceed with the necessary steps such as formally booking the suspects, he added.On Feb. 24, activists gathered outside the independent counsel's house with baseball bats and made threatening remarks such as, "Words won't do anymore. Our goal is to knock out Park Young-soo." They also set fire to banners bearing the counsel's face.Park later filed for an injunction to ban the protesters from rallying outside his home. (Yonhap)