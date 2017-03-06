Actor Lee Joon-gi belts out songs for Singaporean fans

(Yonhap)

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi received a feverish response from Singaporean fans by singing more than 20 songs during a concert there, his management company said Monday.Namoo Actors said Lee, who recently appeared in the hit TV series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," performed at the concert "Thank You" on Saturday, organized as part of a music festival for the HSBC Women's Champions that took place on March 2-5.The actor arrived at Changi Airport on Friday night and was greeted by swarms of fans.Since December last year, Lee has been on an Asian tour of seven cities in five countries including Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The tour has so far attracted around 25,000 Asian fans.After what the actor called an "amazing" concert, he thanked his fans on Instagram and wished he would come back soon.Lee is scheduled to hold a concert in Seoul next month.