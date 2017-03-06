Finance minister holds meeting with experts on THAAD issues

Hyundai Heavy bags deal to build LNG carrier

Published : 2017-03-06 16:29
Updated : 2017-03-06 16:29

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard here, said Monday that it has secured a deal to build a LNG carrier, the latest in a series of its shipbuilding contracts.

Hyundai Heavy did not reveal the terms of the contract, but a deal to build a 180,000-cubic meter LNG ship is valued at some $193 million, according to industry sources.

(Yonhap)

With the latest deal, Hyundai Heavy has received deals so far this year, valued at a combined $800 million to build a total of six ships, including two very large crude carriers and a floating storage and regasification unit.

Hyundai Heavy closed at 166,000 won on the Seoul bourse, down 0.9 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

