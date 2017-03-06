Supreme Court chief names new Constitutional Court justice

The chief of the Supreme Court on Monday named a female lawyer to succeed the outgoing acting chief of the Constitutional Court, which is currently reviewing the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



Lee Seon-ae of law firm Hwawoo was tapped by Yang Seung-tae to replace Lee Jung-mi, who is set to retire next Monday upon completing her six-year term, the Supreme Court said.



(Yonhap)

"We thoroughly reviewed the candidates' preparedness to serve the people, their ethics, as well as the basic qualities required for a Constitutional Court justice," the Supreme Court said."In particular, placing priority on the Constitutional Court's functions and roles, we adopted as our main criteria a candidate's ability to speak for and integrate such issues as protection of minorities and care for the socially disadvantaged."Lee, 50, is a former judge who currently specializes in constitutional disputes and commercial arbitration, among other areas.The nominee will have to receive parliamentary confirmation before being appointed by Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, a process that could take about a month.In the meantime, the Constitutional Court will have seven justices on its bench following the retirement of Chief Justice Park Han-chul in January and Lee Jung-mi next week. The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the impeachment in the coming week. (Yonhap)