Papa John’s tops pizza satisfaction rankings

(123rf)

Pizza franchise Papa John‘s has been ranked the top pizza brand in terms of customer satisfaction in a recent survey in South Korea, according to the Korea Consumer Agency Monday.Papa John’s beat other industry leading brands such as Pizza Hut and Domino‘s Pizza to receive highest overall marks on consumer satisfaction.According to the survey, Papa John’s ranked the top in the “taste” category, which is the most important factor considered by consumers when choosing a pizza brand. It ranked second to Pizza Etang in the ‘price’ category.Meanwhie, Domino‘s Pizza outranked all other brands in terms of convenience, speed and delivery.The survey included the top five pizza brands in terms of market share as of 2015 and surveyed 250 customers from each brand, according to the KCA. The five brands were Papa John’s, Domino‘s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Mr. Pizza and Pizza Etang.The consumers were asked to rate each brand on questions regarding taste, price, size, and the convenience of delivery and payment.Papa John’s is a relative latecomer to the Korean pizza market, having entered in 2003 and reaching its first 100 stores just last year. Pizza Hut opened its first Korean store in 1985 and Domino‘s entered the market in 1990.As of the end of 2015, Pizza Hut had 336 franchise stores while Domino’s had 319, according to data from the Korea Fair Trade Mediation Agency.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)