‘Logan’ tops box office

Hugh Jackman in “Logan” (20th Century Fox Korea)

Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine movie “Logan” was tops at the box office here, data showed Monday.The sci-fi action flick featuring actor Jackman’s return as the clawed Marvel superhero sold some 633,000 tickets at local theaters nationwide during the March 3-5 weekend, according to box office statistics gathered by the Korean Film Council.The latest “X-Men” film opened here on March 1 and had sold a total of more than 1 million tickets as of Sunday.Coming in second at the weekend’s box office was Korean thriller “Bluebeard,” starring Cho Jin-woong, at 433,191 tickets.In third was M. Night Shyamalan’s recent thriller “Split,” starring James McAvoy with 179,127 tickets. Korean courtroom drama “New Trial” came in at fourth with 133,658 tickets.“Logan” is reportedly Jackman’s final “X-Men” movie. The actor has appeared in nine Marvel films as the character -- including cameos in “X-Men: First Class” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” -- since 2000.(doo@heraldcorp.com)