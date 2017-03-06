Kim Pyung-woo at the forefront of Park supporters

“The parliamentary impeachment of our president must be shredded into pieces,” said Kim, one of the legal representatives for Park. “(The motion for impeachment) is mere rubbish that would not even be worth reviewing.”
The 72-year-old judge-turned-lawyer incited Park sympathizers at the venue with his fiery speech.
|Kim Pyung-woo, legal representative for President Park Geun-hye, stands at the podium before Park supporters on Saturday (Yonhap)
The columns and the book have been published through Chogabje.com, named after and run by a retired conservative journalist Cho Gab-je. The online news outlet caters to far-right Park supporters and critics claimed it is deepening the division of the public over the stance toward the embattled president. The nation’s first female president and daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee was impeached by the parliament in December 2016.
Kim has been openly denouncing Park’s impeachment through Chogabje.com since late last year, when the so-called Choi Soon-sil influence-peddling scandal came to the fore. Kim, who use to lead the Korean Bar Association, began to legally represent Park in mid-February, three weeks after the first edition of “Impeach the Impeachment” was published in late January.
Kim slammed those who join candlelight vigils and demand Park’s resignation. He also chastised the general public for their failure to appreciate the benefits they have enjoyed as South Koreans.
During Constitutional Court trials in February, he called the impeachment trial “biased” and the justices warned him for insulting languages several times.
|Supporters of President Park Geun-hye are promoting "Impeach the Impeachment," authored by Kim Pyung-woo in a protest on Feb. 18. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)
Kim also depicted President Park favorably, saying that she is a woman who “should not be found guilty over spending time for her hairdo” on the day of the Sewol ferry sinking.
Kim said that her absence during the massive disaster should not be a cause for indictment, much less impeachment.
He argued in the book that South Koreans should forgive Park’s wrongdoings even if proven guilty to protect the image of the nation.”
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)