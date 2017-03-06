GFriend releases new album ‘The Awakening’

GFriend (Source Music)

GFriend released its fourth mini album “The Awakening” on Monday via online music streaming sites.“Fingertip” from the album made it to the top of the Genie music chart, while coming in at No. 4 and No. 7 on the Melon and Mnet charts, respectively.“The Awakening” has already sold more than 100,000 copies in preorders, according to its agency Source Music.The girl group also unveiled a music video for “Fingertip” on the same day. Uploaded on YouTube, it garnered attention by surpassing 100,000 views in a little over an hour after its release.The six-member act released two albums last year, with its hit songs “Rough” and “Navillera” gaining popularity both at home and abroad.The group will broadcast “‘Fingertip Comeback Live” to talk about the album via Naver’s V app later in the day.GFriend is set to be a guest on Wednesday’s “Weekly Idol” and Mnet’s “New Yang Nam Show” on Thursday.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)