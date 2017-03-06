Finance minister holds meeting with experts on THAAD issues

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Event marks Jecheon medicine bio expo

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-06 15:15
Updated : 2017-03-06 15:15

The D-200 commemorative event for the 2017 Jecheon International Korean Medicine Bio Industry Expo took place at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan on Monday.

“The integration of oriental medicine and high-tech natural product bio industry will be reinforced through the expo, allowing Jecheon to rise as the mecca of natural product industry in Northeast Asia,” said Jecheon city mayor Lee Geun-gyu.
Venue guide map for the expo (Jecheon International Korean Medicine Bio Industry Expo)

About 300 people visited the site to enjoy various promotional events, and seven organizations, including Jecheon city, Jecheon Hometown Alumni, Expo Organizing Committee, signed a memorandum of understanding to push forward the expo’s success.

The expo to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 10 will promote the Korean bio industry as a new growth engines industry and increase its dominance in the global market.

By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]