Event marks Jecheon medicine bio expo

Venue guide map for the expo (Jecheon International Korean Medicine Bio Industry Expo)

The D-200 commemorative event for the 2017 Jecheon International Korean Medicine Bio Industry Expo took place at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan on Monday.“The integration of oriental medicine and high-tech natural product bio industry will be reinforced through the expo, allowing Jecheon to rise as the mecca of natural product industry in Northeast Asia,” said Jecheon city mayor Lee Geun-gyu.About 300 people visited the site to enjoy various promotional events, and seven organizations, including Jecheon city, Jecheon Hometown Alumni, Expo Organizing Committee, signed a memorandum of understanding to push forward the expo’s success.The expo to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 10 will promote the Korean bio industry as a new growth engines industry and increase its dominance in the global market.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)