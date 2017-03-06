[Graphic News] North Korea faces diplomatic crisis with Malaysia

North Korea maintains diplomatic ties with 161 countries in the world, but it may soon lose one - Malaysia.Ever since Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of the North’s leader, died on Feb. 13. at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in an apparent assassination, the relationship between the two Asian countries has deteriorated to an extent that some say the termination of their four-decade diplomatic ties is likely.On Feb. 24, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would “reconsider” diplomatic relations with the North.The country has since decided to cancel the visa-free agreement with North, effect from Monday, and has on Sunday ordered Pyongyang’s ambassador to leave within 48 hours.