Key retailer stocks suffer extended losses amid THAAD row

Stocks of major retailers and their affiliates with biness ties to China continued to plunge Monday, as Beijing has intensified its measures against South Korea in what appears to be retaliation for the deployment of an advanced US anti-missile battery.



Lotte Shopping Co., a key unit of retail giant Lotte Group, traded about 1 percent lower on the main KOSPI index as of 2:00 p.m., paring earlier losses of nearly 3 percent in the morning trade. Lotte Confectionery Co. shed 1.5 percent.

Lotte targeting Chinese customers for its sales (Yonhap)



"Lotte Shopping has been on the front line of the THAAD retaliation, casting a cloud of uncertainties over its flagship duty-free and overall biness in China, from which other players like Shinsegae and E-mart are not free," said Ahn Ji-young, an analyst at IBK Securities Co.



Lotte has turned into one of the biggest victims after Seoul finalized a deal with Washington late last month to station a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery on a site that was once Lotte's property, until the retailer handed it over to the government early this month.



On Monday, Lotte said five more Lotte Mart stores operating in China were put under biness spension, after four branches were told to halt operations the previous day, due to a breach of fire regulations.



As of late Monday, Lotte said 23 Lotte Mart stores operating in China have now been put under business suspension for at least a month due to a breach of fire regulations. That adds up to over one-fourth of its some 120 stores currently running in the world's second-largest economy.

Industry watchers have raised the specter that the number of stores to face a forced temporary shutdown could increase going forward.

The latest suspension came only a day after the authorities told Lotte to halt operations at four of the same retail outlets.



Its official Chinese-language website (www.lotte.cn) has been shut down for nearly a week since Feb. 28 due to spected cyber hacking. On March 1, the online and mobile sites of Lotte Duty Free in the Korean, Chinese and Japanese languages were down after being attacked by a distributed denial of service.



Lotte depends heavily on China for its sales, with more than 70 percent of the revenue from its duty-free biness generated from Chinese tourists last year. It also runs some 120 stores in the world's second-largest economy with a workforce of over 20,000.



Shinsegae Inc., Lotte's archrival, fell as much as 2.5 percent in the afternoon. It has recently joined the race in the duty-free biness, opening new stores in major districts in Seoul as part of an expansion aimed at luring deep-pocketed Chinese customers.



Shares of Hotel Shilla Co., a major operator of hotel chains and a latecomer in the duty-free indtry, rebounded to gain 0.3 percent as of 2:00 p.m., after losing nearly 2 percent earlier, amid growing worries about the repercsions stemming from the THAAD deployment.



Cosmetics firms, whose bulk of foreign sales also come from China, stayed relatively unscathed from the THAAD row. Amore Pacific Corp., the top cosmetics maker, climbed almost 3 percent, while LG Hoehold and Health Care fell 1.5 percent as of 2:00 p.m. (Yonhap)