[Seoul Saunter] Haebangchon: Home to artists, once a refuge for war displaced

Seoul is a vibrant megalopolis with modern high rises crowding the city’s major arteries. Nestled among the gleaming buildings are maze-like alleys that appear to have escaped the passage of time. The Korea Herald explores the many nooks and crannies of Seoul, proclaimed the capital of Joseon in 1392, that reveal a multifaceted city. -- Ed.





Navigating through the Haebangchon neighborhood of Yongsan can be a challenge. Houses are perched on steep hills. Cars squeeze past labyrinthine roads while pedestrians walk dangerously close to the traffic. It’s an inconvenient neighborhood in many ways, and hard to reach by public transportation.



But cafes, exotic eateries and artists’ studios have been popping up there since as early as 2006, turning it into a trendy hangout spot. Owners remodel old buildings to save costs, turning shabby properties into fashionably vintage ones.



As of 2016, about one-tenth of the area’s 13,000 residents are foreign, according to the local Yongsan-gu Office. The initial reason for the area’s rise was one based on practicality -- its proximity to the booming Itaewon and Gyeongridan areas, but with cheaper rent, real estate agents say.



“There’s a quiet charm here now,” said Kim Hyo-min, a 24-year-old art student browsing in a small shop Thursday. “It’s more relaxed than the rest of Seoul.”





A view of Haebangchon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A sign stands in front of Goyo Bookstore, one of a handful of small bookstores that have popped up in Haebangchon, last Friday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Customers browse Goyo Bookstore, one of a handful of small bookstores that have popped up in Haebangchon, last Friday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)