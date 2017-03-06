Security advisers of S. Korea, US hold phone talks over NK missile

South Korea hastened coordination with the United States and Japan on Monday after the North fired four missiles toward the East Sea.



Kim Kwan-jin, chief of South Korea's National Security Office, held a phone conversation with H.R. McMaster, Washington's national security adviser, to discuss a joint response to the North's latest provocation.



(Yonhap)

The top presidential security advisers agreed to enhance cooperation between the two allies to toughen sanctions and pressure on North Korea, Seoul officials said.South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida also had a telephone conversation and reaffirmed that they would work together closely to curb the North's provocative acts.Seoul's top nuclear envoy Kim Hong-kyun held back-to-back telephone talks with his Japanese and US counterparts, according to the ministry.The North fired four projectiles from an area near the North's Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7:36 a.m. and they flew about 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the East Sea.Japan reportedly said three out of the four missiles fell into its exclusive economic zone, some 250 km west of Akita Prefecture. (Yonhap)