NK reasserts will to strengthen nuclear power

North Korea reiterated its will to continuously beef up its nuclear power Monday, when it test-fired several ballistic missiles into the East Sea in an apparent tit-for-tat against the ongoing annual South Korea-US joint military drills.



"It's our unchanged will and stance to try all means available to strengthen our self-defensive military power based on nuclear power unless the United States abandons its anti-North Korea policy," the Rodong Sinmun, a daily of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary titled "Peace Should Be Guarded with Our Own Power."



(Yonhap)

On Friday, the daily threatened in a commentary that new types of strategic weapons will be used if Seoul and Washington continue their annual drills, claiming they are preparations for a pre-emptive nuclear strike against Pyongyang.The allies kicked off their two-month Foal Eagle exercise Wednesday, participated in by some 300,000 troops, including 10,000 American soldiers, and are scheduled to separately conduct the Key Resolve, a computer-simulated command post exercise, starting March 13."We'll further solidify our national defense power by continuously developing necessary means suitable for our status as a nuclear and military superpower in East Asia," the daily said.The North is determined to do whatever is necessary and won't be deterred by any foreign pressure or sanctions, it added. (Yonhap)