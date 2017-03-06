S. Korean opposition parties denounce N. Korean provocation

South Korea's opposition parties on Monday denounced North Korea for staging another missile provocation earlier in the day, warning such a move will further isolate the communist regime.



The parties voiced concern over escalating tension in Northeast Asia, especially as the latest launch came after Pyongyang allegedly murdered its leader's half brother in Malaysia last month.



South Korean soldiers walk past a TV broadcasting North Korea's launch of several ballistic missiles into the East Sea at Seoul Station on March 6, 2017. The unidentified projectiles were launched from an area near the North's Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7:36 a.m. and flew about 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the East Sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. (Yonhap)

At 7:36 a.m., North Korea fired several ballistic missiles into the East Sea in an apparent protest against the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States."Staging an armed demonstration amid the rising criticism against Pyongyang over the murder of Kim Jong-nam will only further isolate North Korea," said Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the head of the Democratic Party.Choo said North Korea has been continuously engaged in futile behaviors that only have an adverse impact on the peace of Northeast Asia. Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother, was assassinated on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur after apparently being poisoned with VX nerve agent."North Korea should end its reckless development of nukes and missiles. Instead, it should come to the negotiation table," Choo added.The minor People's Party echoed the view, urging North Korea to end provocations as Northeast Asia is already facing tension due to the killing."The Foal Eagle exercise (between Seoul and Washington) is fundamentally a defensive activity," Rep. Kim Kyung-jin of the People's Party said. "We urge North Korea to refrain from making further provocations." (Yonhap)