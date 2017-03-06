Ruling party condemns Pyongyang's missile provocation

South Korea's ruling Liberty Korea Party on Monday condemned North Korea for firing missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day.



"North Korea's provocation cannot be justified under any circumstances," Rep. Kim Sung-won, a spokesman of the party, said in a statement.



"The international community will again realize that Kim Jong-un's regime is incorrigible for staging another missile launch, even after its envoy to Malaysia was expelled after the killing of Kim Jong-nam," he added.



The logo of South Korea's ruling Liberty Korea Party (Yonhap)

The party said South Korea will join forces with the international community to tackle North Korea's provocations.Unidentified projectiles were launched from a location near the North's Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7:36 a.m. and flew across the country before falling into the East Sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam died on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur after apparently being poisoned with VX nerve agent. (Yonhap)