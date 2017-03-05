Court set to deliver impeachment ruling as early as this week

People take to the streets to protest against President Park Geun-hye in the latest weekly Saturday rally in Gwanghwamun. (Yonhap)

The Constitutional Court is set to rule as early as this week on whether to oust or reinstate President Park Geun-hye who has been impeached by the National Assembly on charges of corruption and other wrongdoing.The general consensus is that the court will likely deliver its ruling on Friday or on March 13 before one of its justices retires and creates another vacancy on the bench.Park's ouster requires the approval of at least six of the court's nine justices. There are currently eight after Chief Justice Park Han-chul retired in January. Once acting chief Lee Jung-mi completes her term on March 13, only seven justices will remain.The trial effectively concluded last week with Monday's final hearing. Park did not appear despite speculation she may do so to rally public support. Instead, she made her final plea through a statement read by one of her defense attorneys.The president has reportedly stayed inside the official presidential compound since her impeachment by parliament on Dec.9, making few public appearances aside from a New Year's meeting with the press and a one-on-one interview with a conservative online media outlet.She has denied all charges related to her impeachment, including taking bribes from the nation's top conglomerate Samsung Group and allowing her close friend Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state policymaking.The scandal has rocked the country for more than four months, with the president's supporters and opponents facing off against each other in weekly rallies held just meters apart in the center of Seoul.If the court rules to permanently remove Park from office, South Korea is required to hold a presidential election within 60 days. If she is reinstated, an election will be held in December as scheduled and Park will be allowed to serve out her term through February. (Yonhap)