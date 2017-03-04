LG to update G4, V10 with new operating system

LG Electronics Co. of South Korea said Saturday it will update two of its smartphone models -- the G4 and V10 -- with the latest operating system (OS), reversing its earlier decision.



It cited the “respect for consumers‘ rights to choose.”



LG plans to offer the upgrade of the OS with Android 7.0 for the V10 in the second half of this year and for the G4 in the third quarter. The schedule applies to phones sold in South Korea, with consumers abroad to be notified of a separate schedule later.



The G4, which debuted in April 2015, had its OS updated twice.



The V10 was released in October the year and also has had two OS updates. But LG had announced plans to discontinue updates, saying the phones are not optimized with the latest version.



Consumers complained that it represents an infringement on their rights to choose. (Yonhap)