Constitutional Court may decide final ruling next week

South Korea’s Constitutional Court, which is currently reviewing the presidential fate of Park Geun-hye, may issue a final ruling next week, political watchers said Saturday.



They said the court will apparently seek to deliver the verdict before Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi retires on March 13, as her departure will added another vacancy on the originally nine-member bench.





There have been eight judges since January when then Chief Justice Park Han-chul retired.Some cited the court’s practice of releasing a major ruling on Thursdays but others expect the ruling to be made public on Friday or on the day of Lee‘s retirement.Park was impeached on Dec. 9 by the parliament over the corruption scandal surrounding her confidante Choi Soon-sil, who exerted influence on state affairs without any seat in the administration.The Constitutional Court is expected to announce the date for the final ruling on Tuesday.If Park’s ouster is approved, South Korea needs to pick a new president within 60 days. (Yonhap)