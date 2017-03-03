Prosecution's special team to continue investigation into scandal

The special team of state prosecutors that began the investigation into the presidential influence-peddling scandal will take back the probe from the independent counsel team and continue it, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said Friday.



The independent counsel team, led by Park Young-soo, wrapped up its 70-day investigation Tuesday after delving into a broad range of corruption allegations surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil.



"Prosecutor-General Kim Soo-nam ordered the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to recreate the special investigation team and carry out the probe handed over from the independent counsel," it said.



The prosecution's investigation team that started the probe had sent the case to the independent counsel team last year, after indicting Choi and two former aides of President Park.



After the monthslong investigation, Park Young-soo's team indicted a total of 30 people, including Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, and named the president as a bribery suspect who colluded with her longtime friend.







Independent Counsel Park Young-soo. Yonhap

The main issues now expected to be covered by the prosecution are influence-peddling allegations surrounding Woo Byung-woo and other corruptive links between the political powers and business giants.Independent Counsel Park earlier expressed regret over leaving many suspicions unresolved."I should have fulfilled my duty as the independent counsel by clarifying suspicions including those surrounding Woo Byung-woo, SK and Lotte. I feel sorry to the nation about that," he said during a lunch meeting with reporters.Another key issue is whether President Park will undergo face-to-face questioning by the prosecution.The independent counsel's attempt was foundered after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on how to carry out the unprecedented inquiry.