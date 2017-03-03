S. Korea, US hold training to counter NK weapons of mass destruction

South Korea and the United States conducted a joint exercise last month to destroy and seize North Korean weapons of mass destruction, according to the US Forces Korea.



More than 400 soldiers took part in the Warrior Strike 5 exercise at a live fire complex in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, from Feb. 14-17, the US 2nd Infantry Division's webpage showed.





(Yonhap)

During the exercise, the allied forces formed a hypothetical special operations unit and practiced an air assault on nuclear and missile facilities and operations to locate and seize WMDs."Our companies refined their standard operating procedures for air assault operations, urban operations and combined operations with our ROK Army counterparts," said Maj. Jared Nichols, the battalion's executive officer."The value of training like this is key to our mission to be ready to 'Fight Tonight' if called upon."The training took place before South Korean and US troops on Wednesday kicked off a two-month exercise, Foal Eagle, involving ground, air and naval forcesThe allies also plan to start a two-week computer-simulated command post exercise, called Key Resolve, on March 13. (Yonhap)