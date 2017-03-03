Reservations pile up for LG G6

Consumers try the G6 smartphone by LG Electronics at an experimental zone in an LG Uplus shop in Seoul. (LG Uplus)

LG Electronics’ latest flagship G6 smartphone seems headed for success, with many consumers queuing up to test the new Android phone.According to local mobile carriers Friday, a rising number of consumers are applying to test the newest LG smartphone at experimental zones set up by telecom shops since Thursday, when they began to accept reservations for the smartphone.Among the three local telecom service providers, LG Uplus is most actively promoting the group affiliate’s latest product by running over 700 experimental zones across the country.“The number of consumers visiting the booths are significantly rising,” said a spokeswoman at LG Uplus. “Their reactions are pretty positive at the moment.”The new LG smartphone was revealed during this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, featuring practicality and technical prowess, rather than jaw-dropping technical innovations.“There is no fancy reaction, but consumers who have grabbed the G6 at telecom booths say the phone has solid basics,” said a public relations officer at LG Electronics.The mobile carriers will take reservations for the G6 smartphone until next Thursday. LG Electronics will offer a total of 250,000 won ($216) worth of benefits including a voucher for a free display exchange.The G6 smartphone is set to be officially released starting March 10 at a shipment price of 899,800 won.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)