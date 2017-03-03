Yoo urges president to accept any final ruling

Rep. Yoo Seong-min, a potential presidential candidate from the conservative Bareun Party, said Friday that President Park Geun-hye should announce that she will accept any results before the Constitutional Court delivers the final ruling on her ouster or reinstatement.



"Although President Park may be facing hardships, I believe (the announcement) can help prevent division of the public and reduce social confusion," Yoo said.





Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party (Yonhap)

Park was impeached by parliament on corruption charges in December, with the Constitutional Court widely expected to deliver its final ruling that will decide her fate this month."The president has the obligation to take the lead in preventing the country from facing confusions due to the scandal.She needs to persuade the people who have been torn apart by the issue," Yoo added.The lawmaker said he will also take responsibility by stepping down from his seat in parliament if the Constitutional Court rejects the ouster. Yoo supported the president's impeachment during the vote in December. (Yonhap)