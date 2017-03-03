Pitbull to hold Korea concert

Party music guru Pitbull is coming to Korea.The rapper will hold his first concert in Korea on May 18 at the Seoul Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall at 8 p.m., according to the event’s host Live Nation Korea on Thursday.Pitbull debuted in 2004 and has since come to be known for fusing danceable Latin pop and electronic hip-hop sounds in his music. Hits by him include the 2013 song “Timber” featuring Kesha and the 2014 song “Time of Our Lives” featuring Ne-Yo.Tickets can be purchased from Thursday at online ticket sites Interpark and Yes24. Prices range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.(doo@heraldcorp.com)