N. Korean man arrested in relation to Kim Jong-nam's murder to be released, deported

A North Korean man who had been under investigation for his possible involvement in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia will be released and deported on Friday as local authorities failed to find sufficient evidence to back up their suspicions, foreign media reports showed.



Ri Jong-chol, 46, was the only one taken into custody out of eight North Korean suspects in connection to the murder of Kim Jong-nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13. Four were said to have fled Malaysia to Pyongyang on the day of the killing.



Earlier, foreign media reported that Malaysia has decided to deport Ri due to a lack of incriminating evidence."He is a free man. His remand has expired and there is insufficient evidence to charge him," Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali was quoted by AP as saying. "He has no proper (travel) documents so we will deport him."Arrested days after Kim's murder and known as an expert in chemistry, Ri had been suspected of being involved in making the nerve agent used for the murder or helping others run away after the killing. He has denied all charges leveled against him.His release came a day after two young Asian women also in custody in connection to the case were charged with killing the estranged half brother of North leader Kim Jong-un. If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.The two were seen in CCTV footage obtained from the airport approaching Kim and rubbing a cloth on his face. Kim died within 20 minutes of being exposed to the lethal chemicals.The women -- one from Indonesia and the other from Vietnam -- claimed they were taking part in a prank show. The North has denied all involvement, saying that South Korea and Malaysia are colluding to fabricate charges against the country. (Yonhap)