Independent counsel seeks ban on protests near his home

Independent counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)

Independent counsel Park Young-soo, the chief of the special team that investigated President Park Geun-hye’s corruption scandal, has requested the court to ban the president’s supporters from making threats near his house.The special investigator filed for an injunction earlier this week at the Seoul Central District Court to ban four conservative civic group figures from holding anti-impeachment protests in front of his personal residence, court officials said Friday.An interrogation session is to be held Monday at 2 p.m. to question both parties of the case.The investigator claims that these Park Geun-hye loyalists have been posing threats to his safety by revealing his home address through a podcast and appearing in the neighborhood with baseball bats.Amid an increasing level of violent protests, the investigation team last week requested for close personal security measures for its key members, including its chief Park Young-soo.The special investigation closed Tuesday and the team is now set to hand over its results to state prosecutors. The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its final ruling on the president by mid-March.(tellme@heraldcorp.com)