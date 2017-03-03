Law firm BKL to take bigger role in trial of Samsung's de facto chief

Bae, Kim & Lee LLC, a law firm that has represented the de facto chief of Samsung Group, will take a bigger role in the upcoming trial of Lee Jae-yong after the group dismantled its key office, a group official said Friday.



Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was arrested on Feb. 17 over his alleged role in a presidential influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



(Yonhap)

Special prosecutors investigating the scandal accused Lee of paying bribes worth about $40 million, among other charges.The bribes were allegedly paid to Park and her longtime friend so that Samsung could smoothly push ahead with succession plans for Lee, including a controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015, according to prosecutors.As part of efforts to revamp the group's management, Samsung announced this week the dismantling of the Future Strategy Office, which has faced criticism over the scandal.The office consisted of some 250 elite officials, including scores of lawyers.As the office disbanded, BKL will take a lead role in Lee's trial, the Samsung official said."We decided to let BKL take a central role in helping Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong when the trial is held," the official said.Samsung has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to "ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings."BKL is one of the top three law firms in South Korea. (Yonhap)