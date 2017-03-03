Ruling party vows to minimize damage from China's THAAD revenge

South Korea's ruling party on Friday promised to work together with the government to minimize the damage from China's retaliation against the planned installation of an advanced US missile defense system in the country.



"The party and government will work hard to ensure our people do not sustain damage," In Myung-jin, the Liberty Korea Party's interim head, said during a high-level policy consultation meeting with the government. Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn attended the session.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (L) holds a meeting with In Myung-jin, the interim head of the ruling Liberty Korea Party in Seoul on March 3, 2017. (Yonhap)

China has protested Seoul and Washington's decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. It stepped up economic retaliation after the Seoul government signed an agreement with Lotte Group Tuesday to secure land for the installation.During the meeting, Rep. Chung woo-taik, the floor leader, called on the government to implement the plan as soon as possible without being deterred by external pressure."People are concerned over North Korea's recent unexpected attitude and actions. We need a visible measure that can reassure them," he said. (Yonhap)