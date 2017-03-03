Illicit drug production widespread in NK: US report

lllicit drugs' production and consumption is widespread in North Korea, a US government report said Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.



"Methamphetamine production and consumption appears to be relatively widespread within North Korea, supplied primarily by independent criminal entrepreneurs," the US Department of State said in the International Narcotics Control Strategy Report released this month.





(123RF)

The best available information on the subject continues to come from North Korean refugees, defectors and media reports from neighboring countries, said the report available on the department's webpage.In particular, methamphetamine use is common in the northern area of North Korea bordering China, and the drug is "apparently widespread across multiple strata of society, reflecting its prevalence and relatively low cost," it said, citing unconfirmed reports.Some North Koreans reportedly use the drug for purported medical purposes. Drug use remains technically illegal in the communist state. (Yonhap)