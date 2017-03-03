Samsung's market share of refrigerators exceeds 30% in India

Samsung Electronics Co.'s share of the Indian refrigerator market rose to a record high of more than 30 percent last year, according to the Korea International Trade Association on Friday.



Samsung's share of the Indian market stood at 30.7 percent at the end of 2016, marking double-digit growth for the second consecutive year.





This photo shows Samsung's new Chef Collection refrigerator. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics Co.) (Yonhap)

Last month, Samsung's Indian unit began selling a new line of refrigerators and air conditioners that are tailor-made for Indian conditions.The new refrigerators, which run on solar power, feature a technology that helps reach the target temperature in 31 percent shorter time, Samsung said in a previous statement.Samsung has started work to double the production capacity at its plant in Noida, northern India. Samsung and the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh signed a memorandum of understanding in October last year. The agreement calls for Samsung to spend about 340 billion won ($295.7 million) to expand the production capacity at the Noida plant. (Yonhap)