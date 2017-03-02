Turkish Embassy to celebrate 60th anniversary of Korea-Turkey ties with cul...

The Korea Herald > World > China

Trump welcomes stock market surge, consumer confidence on Twitter

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-02 20:27
Updated : 2017-03-02 20:27

 

US President Donald Trump welcomed a record surge in the stock market on Thursday, a day after the Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time after his speech to Congress.

"Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market hasposted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15year high. Jobs!" the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

In an address to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said hewanted to boost the US economy with a "massive" tax relief andmake a $1 trillion push on infrastructure, bets that have helpedWall Street scale fresh records since the election. (Reuters)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]