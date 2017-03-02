YB to release new single in US in March

“There are no specific plans for a US concert yet. But the recording for the single has been completed,” said a representative from Dee Company, adding that they have yet to decide whether to also release the song in Korea.
The single is part of YB’s ongoing attempts to crack the US market. Yoon Do-hyun, the band’s leader and vocalist, said earlier this year that YB plans to release its first English EP this year.
|(Dee Company)
YB held a concert on Jeju Island, wrapping up its three-month nationwide tour of 14 cities. The concert showed off YB hits as well as hits from Yoon’s solo career, along with “Sparks Fly,” released in January, and “Dreamer,” which was included in the US-released soundtrack for the documentary film “Landfill Harmonic.”
The five-piece band, consisting of Yoon, guitarists Heo Jun and Scott Hellowell, bassist Park Tae-hee and drummer Kim Jin-won, is one of the best-known rock bands in Korea.
It originally debuted in 1996 as Yoon Do-hyun Band, before changing its name to YB in 2003.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)