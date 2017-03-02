[Newsmaker] Korean, Chinese chipmakers raise stakes on Toshiba

Chipmakers from South Korea, Taiwan and China are beefing up moves to acquire the NAND Flash business of Japan’s cash-strapped Toshiba in their quest to spearhead the global NAND market.



According to the semiconductor and financial industries Thursday, global chipmakers are doubling efforts to take over Toshiba’s NAND business after it was reported earlier this week that the financially troubled Japanese company will sell a majority stake in the NAND business



Toshiba aims to raise about 1 trillion yen ($8.77 billion) and complete the sale by April 1, Japan’s Nikkei recently reported.



Until last month, Toshiba had announced a sale of a maximum 20 percent stake in the unit to secure cash to underwrite several billion dollars on its US nuclear power business.



As of Feb. 3, at least four globally known chipmakers and two private equity funds offered their bids for the Toshiba unit. They are US-based Western Digital and Micron Technology, Korea’s SK hynix, Taiwan’s Foxconn, Bain Capital and Silver Lake, according to media reports. Due to time constraints and the impending write-down, the Japanese firm was going to select a preferred bidder in mid-February, but it changed its plan as its financial situation became worse. Meanwhile, China’s Tsinghua Unigroup and US iPhone maker Apple reportedly have joined the bidding.



(The Investor)