Renault Samsung sales surge 34.3% in Feb.

Renault Samsung Motors Co., the South Korean unit of French automaker Renault S.A., said Thursday its global sales continued to jump more than 30 percent on-year for a second consecutive month in February, largely helped by a sharp increase in domestic sales.



Overall sales came to 20,582 cars last month, up 34.3 percent from the same month last year, according to Renault Samsung.



The new SM6 midsize sedan (Renault Samsung)

The large gain followed a 34.8 percent on-year spike in the previous month.Domestic sales nearly doubled in February, spiking 87.8 percent on-year to 8,008 cars, while exports also surged 13.7 percent to 12,574 cars, the company said in a press release.The company attributed the steady increase in sales at home and abroad to the new SM6 midsized sedan, which sold 3,900 units here in February alone, marking an astonishing 1,259 percent spike from a year earlier.In the first two months of the year, the South Korea-based carmaker sold 40,838 cars globally, up 34.6 percent from the same period last year.Domestic sales jumped 142.7 percent on-year to 15,448 cars over the cited period, while exports gained 5.9 percent to 25,390 vehicles. (Yonhap)