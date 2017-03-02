Korea to be guest of honor in Germany's largest design expo

South Korea will take part in this year's Munich Creative Business Week, the largest design industry expo in Germany, as the guest of honor, the government said Thursday.



The country will give four special exhibitions under the theme "Human Connection, Beyond Smart" during the MCBW that runs from March 4 to 12, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate the Korea Craft and Design Foundation said in a joint release.



This image is captured from the website of the mcbw2017korea. (Yonhap)

On display will be a total of 451 items of brassware, accessories, furniture, graphic design and posters from the nation's some 50 traditional and contemporary craftsmen and designers.The authorities will also run a variety of programs, including a workshop where visitors can get a hands-on experience with the Korean craft. (Yonhap)