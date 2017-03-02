Court expected to announce date of impeachment ruling early next week

The Constitutional Court is expected to announce the date of its ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment early next week, sources said Thursday.



The notice will likely come Tuesday, according to the sources familiar with the proceedings, to allow some three to four days before the announcement of the actual ruling.



Police officers stand guard outside the Constitutional Court in Seoul on March 1, 2017, ahead of rallies demanding the ouster or reinstatement of impeached President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)

The likely dates for the ruling are March 10 and March 13, when acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi is set to retire upon completing her term.In 2004, the court rejected the impeachment of then President Roh Moo-hyun on May 14, three days after it announced the date.Park was impeached by parliament in December over an influence-peddling and corruption scandal centered on her friend Choi Soon-sil.If the court rules to permanently remove her from office, South Korea is required to hold a presidential election within 60 days. (Yonhap)