Tera Funding loans grow to top W100b in 2 yrs

The chief of Tera Funding, a peer-to-peer property financial service provider, said Thursday that the company's accumulated loans have surpassed 100 billion won ($87.6 million) since its launch two years ago.



"Tera Funding surpassed the 100 billion-won mark for the first time as a P2P lending firm because the company is evaluated as being safe," CEO Yang Tae-young said.



CEO of Tera Funding Yang Tae-young (Tera Funding)

P2P lending refers to a new type of loan extension to individuals or businesses through social network services or the Internet and covers a wide range of services, including loans to startups and self-employed businessmen with their interest rates on such services hovering at 10 percent. The borrowers are required to redeem the principal and interest on a monthly basis.Terr Funding links housing loan borrowers and investors through the Internet where loans are secured by property collateral and investors receive a fixed return on a monthly basis."I feel very proud of my business as Tera Funding can loan money at an affordable interest rate to people desperately seeking loans that usually have a high interest rate," Yang said.Property developers, whose access is limited to commercial banks due to their small-sized business, can raise money at an affordable interest rate hovering above 10 percent, while retail investors can get an investment opportunity.Local banks shunned lending to such small businesses amid a protracted economic slowdown, but for investors hunting for high returns, P2P lending emerged as an alternative investment tool amid record low interest rates in Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Yonhap)