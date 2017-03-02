Homeplus celebrates 20 years with discounts

Models promote Homeplus’ 20th anniversary event. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

In line with its 20th anniversary this year, discount retailer Homeplus has launched a special movie-themed promotion, the company said Thursday.Homeplus will be offering discount promotions and sales events that focus on fresh food and items from abroad through March 29 in its offline and online stores.Until recently, Homeplus had considered its establishment date to be in May 1999, when Samsung C&T launched a joint venture with the UK-based retailer Tesco. However, after Tesco’s sale of Homeplus at the end of 2015, the company changed its official establishment date to September 1997, when the first Homeplus store was opened in Daegu.The month’s promotions emphasize Homeplus’ strengths in fresh food, a category that has been improved by the chain since last year. The first week of March will include discounts for items such as strawberries, abalone, eggs and red meat.Consumers will also be able to purchase items from foreign brands at lower prices than overseas sellers, including kitchenware such as pressure cookers from Fissler, Silit Silargan pots, and ceramics from Portmeirion and Denby.All of the promotions in March fall under the theme of “cinema,” allowing consumers to interactively enjoy their shopping experience. Customers who participate in Homeplus’ online events by posting parodies of famous movie quotes on social media in line with Homeplus’ special events will receive gift certificates to Homeplus stores.The festival style of this campaign reflects Homeplus’ efforts since last year to overhaul its brand, aiming to make the brand and its stores more experience-based for customers.Homeplus will be working this year to redesign its stores to fit the shopping styles and needs of consumers in each area, according to a spokesman for the chain.Homeplus’ head of brand marketing Lee Kwan-sup said, “To celebrate Homeplus’ 20th birthday, we have prepared a blockbuster shopping event filled with high-value items that will provide our customers with the best meals.”By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)