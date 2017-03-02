Former UN inquiry chief warns of revival of NK terror tactics

Michael Kirby, former chief of the UN inquiry into North Korean human rights abuses, said on Thursday the assassination of its leader's half brother indicates the revival of its past terror tactics.





During a conference held at the National Assembly in Seoul, the former head of the UN Commission of Inquiry said North Korea sent spies overseas to engage in illegal activities, including the abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980sKim Jong-nam was killed on Feb. 13 at a Kuala Lumpur airport after apparently being poisoned with VX nerve agent. (Yonhap)