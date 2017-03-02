Acting president, provincial gov. virtually tied in presidential poll

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has caught up with the governor of South Chungcheong Province in terms of approval rating among presidential hopefuls, data showed Thursday.



According to the poll by Realmeter, Hwang posted an approval rating of 14.6 percent this week, up 3.7 percentage points on-week.



Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

The survey was conducted on 1,008 South Koreans on Monday and Tuesday with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung of the Democratic Party saw his standing fall 4.4 percentage points over the cited period to 14.5 percent.Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, saw his approval rating reach 35.2 percent, standing as the dominant player in the poll.Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party posted 10.9 percent, and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung with 9 percent.Pundits said Hwang's approval rating increased among conservative voters who cheered his decision to reject the extension of the special probe into the corruption scandal of President Park Geun-hye.Park was impeached by the parliament in December on the corruption scandal surrounding her confidante Choi Soon-sil, who exerted influence on state affairs without any seat in the administration.In contrast, An saw his standing lose ground after making a controversial remark that Park, as well as former President Lee Myung-bak, intended to come up with reasonable policies, although they did not follow the rules and the system. (Yonhap)