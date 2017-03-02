Herald Philharmonic to hold spring concert

Herald Philharmonic Orchestra led by Kim Bong-mi (Herald Philharmonic)

Herald Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its fourth regular concert on March 9 at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall in Seoul.Titled “A Spring Day,” the program features popular opera arias as well as traditional Korean music performed by the orchestra with a Korean traditional percussion group.Led by conductor Kim Bong-mi, the Herald Philharmonic Orchestra will opening the concert with the overture from the opera “The Bartered Bride” by Smetana. Soprano Yu Seong-nyeo will perform “Queen of the Night” from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” followed by “Glitter and Be Gay” from Leonard Bernstein’s operetta “Candide,” sung by Kim Seong-hye.Other familiar opera arias for the evening include “Lascia ch’io pianga” from Handel’s “Rinaldo,” originally a soprano aria, sung this time by counter tenor Lee Jun-hwan.The second half of the program on March 9 resumes with “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s seven-movement “The Planets” Op. 32.The rest of the evening is devoted to Korean music. For this performance of “Kosa Mui” for piri and taepyeongso, both traditional Korean wind instruments, composed by Oh Hyuk, the trumpet will take the role of piri, featuring trumpeter Kim Wan-seon.Concluding the evening on a rousing note will be “Nori,” the third movement from “Sinmodeum” by composer Park Beom-hun, performed by gugak group Leesang.Established in 2014, the award-winning Herald Philharmonic has been leading the way in bringing together Western orchestral music and traditional Korean music.For more information, contact (02) 586-0945By Kim Hoo-ran (khooran@heraldcorp.com)