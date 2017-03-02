‘Oldboy’ Choi Min-sik unscrupulous politician in new film

Iconic Korean actor Choi Min-sik will be returning to the big screen next month with “Special Citizen.” A trailer for the film was released by its distributor Showbox on Thursday.Best known to international audiences for his striking performance as a vengeful prisoner in the 2003 Park Chan-wook thriller “Oldboy,” Choi plays Byun Jong-goo, the ambitious mayor of Seoul running for his third term, in the upcoming film.The trailer features the unknowable and multifarious politician Byun, who in one moment addresses citizens in a heartfelt speech, then steps off the stage saying it is nothing but an orchestrated show.“Making everybody believe, that’s what an election is,” Byun says in the trailer. “It’s like retrieving a pearl from a pool of feces.”The film marks Choi’s first portrayal of a politician in his 28-year career.The film will also feature Kwak Do-won of last year’s “The Wailing (Goksung)” as Byun’s jaded aide and head of campaign.(doo@heraldcorp.com)