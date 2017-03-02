Acting president calls for public unity

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Thursday deplored a growing division among the public ahead of a court ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



"It is regrettable that the public is being disunited and the tension is escalating due to a series of events, making people even become hostile to each other," Hwang said during a national prayer breakfast meeting.



Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

"I myself and the government will make the best efforts to bring unity to the people by seeking active communications with various areas of the society," the acting president said.His remark came as the Constitutional Court is anticipated to deliver a ruling on the ouster of President Park Geun-hye early this month. Park was impeached by parliament in December on a corruption scandal."South Korea is facing a grave situation at home and abroad.North Korea is focusing on advancing its nuclear capabilities through nuclear and ballistic missile tests. Recently, it conducted a terror attack, killing Kim Jong-nam."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam was killed by VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur. (Yonhap)