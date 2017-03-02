KOTRA to hold forum on 'affordable' overseas firms

South Korea's state-run trade and investment promotion agency will hold a forum next week, providing information on dozens of small and midsized overseas firms that are or will soon be available for investment or a takeover, the agency said Thursday.
The one-day forum will be held Tuesday at the Seoul headquarters of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.
|(Yonhap)
It will mark the fifth of its kind, and will provide information on about 30 overseas firms that are available for mergers and acquisitions at between 10 billion won and 50 billion won ($8.76 million-$43.8 million).
"Information about small and midsized M&As that our small and medium-sized firms want is hard to come by because most of such deals stay within their respective markets," KOTRA said in a press release.
The overseas firms currently up for grabs include four startups in Silicon Valley that are seeking to sell parts of their firms, specialized in autonomous cars.
Participation in the upcoming forum requires prior registration at jhlee0823@kotra.or.kr. (Yonhap)