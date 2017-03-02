Industrial output gains 1.7% on-yr in Jan.

South Korea's industrial output rose for three months in a row in January on a continued recovery of exports, government data showed Thursday.



Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries moved up 1.7 percent in January from a year earlier, continuing its upward march from a 4.2 percent gain in December and a 5.3 percent rise in November, according to the data by Statistics Korea.



From a month earlier, the figure also rose 3.3 percent on a gain in chips and electronics parts, rebounding from a 0.5 percent on-month fall in December.Production in the service sector added 2.7 percent in the first month of 2017 from a year earlier, with a 0.5 percent on-month rise.Retail sales advanced 4 percent on-year in January, but they fell 2.2 percent from a month earlier, marking the third consecutive on-month drop since November last year.For all industries, output increased 3.6 percent on-year in January and edged up 1 percent from a month earlier, the data showed. (Yonhap)