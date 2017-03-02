Hyundai, Kia see US sales drop nearly 7% in Feb.

Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors Corp., saw their combined sales in the United States drop nearly 7 percent in February as Kia's sales slumped, industry data showed Wednesday.



The two South Korean auto giants sold a combined 95,693 units in the US last month, down 6.9 percent from the same period last year, the data showed.



(Yonhap)

Hyundai's sales remained flat at 53,020 units, compared with last year's 53,009, but Kia's took a 14.2 percent dive to 42,673 units from last year's 49,737.All Kia models but the Forte compact car saw their sales fall.Of them, the Sedona minivan had the biggest drop of 47 percent to 2,111 units from last year's 3,988. Sales of the Soul box car also plummeted 35 percent to 7,702 units from last year's 11,842, and the Sorento SUV logged a 16 percent drop to 6,845 units from last year's 8,101. (Yonhap)